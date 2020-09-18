HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR stock opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50.

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

