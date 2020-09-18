Head to Head Contrast: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) versus VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 100.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 4 2 0 2.33 VICI Properties 0 1 13 0 2.93

Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.58, suggesting a potential upside of 20.86%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $25.88, suggesting a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Mortgage Trust 16.38% 8.36% 1.91% VICI Properties 46.09% 4.80% 2.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Mortgage Trust and VICI Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Mortgage Trust $424.18 million 8.15 $305.57 million $2.46 9.61 VICI Properties $894.80 million 14.59 $545.96 million $1.48 16.53

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Mortgage Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Blackstone Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming, two industry leading gaming and hospitality operators. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.