H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Up 6.2%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.77. Approximately 441,830 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 354,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.49 million, a PE ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.48.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

