HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $219,000. Accident Compensation Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 728.3% during the second quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $381,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

HCA stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

