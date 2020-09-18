Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Main First Bank raised Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

