Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Main First Bank raised Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPRUY opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates ports and logistics facilities in Germany. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Hamburg port.

