Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.77.
NASDAQ HAIN opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.75. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $95,000.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
