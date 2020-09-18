Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.77.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $35.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 0.75. Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at $95,000.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

