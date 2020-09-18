Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $277.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

