Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
NASDAQ GNTY opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $277.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
