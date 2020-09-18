Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Trading Down 9.2%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 665,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 744,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPV. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Supervielle currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $251.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.52 million. Analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 780.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,010 shares in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.