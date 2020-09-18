Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Trading Down 9.2%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 665,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 744,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPV. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Supervielle currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the second quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 780.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,010 shares in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.
