GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of GRUMA (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded GRUMA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GPAGF opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. GRUMA has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn and wheat flour tortillas; tortilla chips; flatbreads, including pita, naan, chapati, pizza bases, and piadina; hearts of palm; rice; wraps, corn and potato chips, and hearts of palm; and breakfast cereals and polenta.

