Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.27. Griffon has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $27.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $632.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 11.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after acquiring an additional 222,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Griffon by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Griffon by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the second quarter valued at $3,037,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

