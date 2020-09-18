Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) Trading Down 7.5%

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2020 // Comments off

Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) shares dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 442,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 820,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Greenpower Motr in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $88,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,510.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greenpower Motr Company Profile (NYSE:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpower Motr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpower Motr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.