Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) Trading Down 7.5%

Greenpower Motr (NYSE:GP) shares dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 442,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 820,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on Greenpower Motr in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Greenpower Motr from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $88,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,079,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,023,510.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

