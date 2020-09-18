Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 229,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 544,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $741.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 120.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.