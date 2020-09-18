Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after buying an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,893,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,862,000 after buying an additional 176,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after buying an additional 124,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Spotify by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,283,000 after buying an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. Spotify has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $299.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Redburn Partners cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.