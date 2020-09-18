Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 31,338 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $47.72 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.48, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

