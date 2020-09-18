Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 15,452 Shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,452 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Match Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter worth $99,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Match Group by 502.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $107.56 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,541 shares of company stock worth $67,821,773. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

