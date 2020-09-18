Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,941 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCF National Bank increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.12.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $42,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $99,443.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.