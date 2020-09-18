Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Lennar worth $12,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $3,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,792,450. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Lennar stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

