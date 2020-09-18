Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 28,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.52 per share, with a total value of $999,816.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,668,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

