Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $3,562,177.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,314.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,046 shares of company stock worth $23,182,822. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

