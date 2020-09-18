Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.57 Million Position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Regions Financial worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after acquiring an additional 496,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 68.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Regions Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

