Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.16 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ opened at $140.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,680 shares in the company, valued at $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,863 shares of company stock worth $503,644. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.