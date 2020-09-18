Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,900 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 162,475 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $33,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

