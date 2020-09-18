Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.09 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 235.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.30% of Toll Brothers worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE TOL opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,458 shares of company stock worth $21,369,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.