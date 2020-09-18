Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.10 Million Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of FMC worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in FMC by 120.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after buying an additional 391,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 149.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,079,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in FMC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after acquiring an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FMC by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.94.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

