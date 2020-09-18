Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 386,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037,546 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,813,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,546 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,276,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,772 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,890,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,542 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 312.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,429,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

