Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $10.28 Million Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,951 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in H & R Block by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in H & R Block by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in H & R Block by 79,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The firm had revenue of $601.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $197,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

