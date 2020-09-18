Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $9,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 22,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.93.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $167,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

