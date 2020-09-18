Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $65,500.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,595.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Strs Ohio increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,452 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2,098.9% during the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,162 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 470,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 235.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 352,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

