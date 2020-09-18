Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RWE. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €37.50 ($44.12) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. RWE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.16 ($40.19).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE opened at €30.96 ($36.42) on Thursday. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.39). The business has a 50-day moving average of €32.76 and a 200-day moving average of €29.48.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.