Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€3.70” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.14 ($4.87).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

