Global X Cloud Computing ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 984 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 748% compared to the average volume of 116 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 377,499 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,054,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 398.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 169,047 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 186.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 120,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLOU opened at $22.39 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

