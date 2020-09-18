GlaxoSmithKline plc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.47 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

