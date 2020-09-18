Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.70.

LAND opened at $15.56 on Thursday. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $342.68 million, a P/E ratio of -141.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 38.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

