Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading 5.7% Higher

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. 18,853,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 13,085,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Several analysts recently commented on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gevo Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

