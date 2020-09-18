Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,317 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 30.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $101.83 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

