GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GSGTF stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative diseases of the eye and central nervous system. The company develops its products through gene therapy-based mitochondrial target sequence and optogenetics technology platforms.

