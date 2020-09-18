Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $132.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.33.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.