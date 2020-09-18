Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Stock Price Down 5%

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 1,770,734 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,250,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTX. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $5,720,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 997,151 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,812,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 280,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 346,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 182,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

