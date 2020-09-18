Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,134,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,777,742.93.
Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$8,760.00.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.
- On Monday, August 31st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$8,350.00.
Galway Metals stock opened at C$1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and a PE ratio of -24.83. Galway Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.09.
About Galway Metals
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.
