Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,134,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,777,742.93.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$8,760.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,750.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$8,350.00.

Galway Metals stock opened at C$1.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 million and a PE ratio of -24.83. Galway Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.09.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$1.20 target price on Galway Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

