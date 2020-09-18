FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Lifted by DA Davidson

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.53.

Shares of FITB opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,193,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,872,000 after acquiring an additional 780,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,353,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after purchasing an additional 828,846 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

