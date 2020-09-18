FY2020 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Cut by Cormark

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report issued on Wednesday, September 16th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$163.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.42 million.

