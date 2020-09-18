FY2020 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franklin Electric in a report issued on Thursday, September 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

