Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading 6.8% Higher

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $32.35. 513,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 527,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.47.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $701.49 million, a P/E ratio of 264.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $5,755,403.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 471,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,843,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,898 shares of company stock worth $10,727,923. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 788,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 451,351 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 435.5% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 327,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 266,351 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 599.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 244,499 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $1,488,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 667,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 117,812 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

