Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,615.00

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,615 ($34.17) and last traded at GBX 2,640 ($34.50), with a volume of 105723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

A number of research firms recently commented on FDEV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,193.25 ($28.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,173.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,732.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 7,389 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,601 ($33.99), for a total transaction of £192,187.89 ($251,127.52). Also, insider Alex Bevis sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,386 ($31.18), for a total value of £4,772,000 ($6,235,463.22).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

