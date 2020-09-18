Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Director Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $41,480.00.

Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 10,000 shares of Frequency Electronics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00.

Shares of FEIM opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.60. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.06% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 550,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Frequency Electronics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

