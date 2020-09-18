FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Trading Down 9.3%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s share price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.15. 1,135,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 643% from the average session volume of 152,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.97.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 69.29%. Equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FreightCar America by 73.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 36,646 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 564,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FreightCar America by 19.6% during the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

