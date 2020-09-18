Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 23.5% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in FOX by 42.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59,610 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in FOX by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in FOX by 97.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Macquarie raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

