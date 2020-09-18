Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Trading 5% Higher

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) shares traded up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $43.71. 110,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 88,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

FBRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Forte Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $532.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) EPS for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 516.31%. Analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

