FMC (NYSE:FMC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a report released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.94.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE FMC opened at $112.85 on Thursday. FMC has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 120.5% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 391,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,079,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in FMC by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,718,000 after buying an additional 164,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.