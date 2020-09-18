Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Trading Up 6.2%

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) shares shot up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $5.82. 194,323 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 64,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Flux Power news, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Also, Director Michael Johnson purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Insiders acquired 228,125 shares of company stock valued at $912,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

